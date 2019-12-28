A LUCKY York resident has won a £60,000 cash prize - thanks to their postcode.

The person living in Moorlands Close, Osbaldwick, played with two tickets in the People’s Postcode Lottery, and scooped the money after YO10 3PS was named as a winning postcode just before Christmas.

This prize was part of the Lottery’s special Christmas campaign in which one postcode was drawn every day to win £30,000 per ticket throughout the December draws.

Offering his congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, said: “Winning street prizes is always exciting but when we come across players that play with more than one ticket, it’s something else!

“What a gift winning £60,000 just a few days before Christmas."

He said he hoped the winner treated themselves to something extra special at Christmas, or at the very least, would have one of the best starts to the New Year.

“It’s also fantastic that thanks to our players, money is continually being raised for charities making everyone a winner this Christmas!” he added.