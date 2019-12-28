IF you’re heavily pregnant and waiting impatiently to go into labour, you might do worse than pop into a village pub near York for a quick - albeit non-alcoholic - drink.
Villager Kim Nicholls was in the Cross Keys at Dunnington at lunchtime on Christmas Eve when her waters broke, and at 4.11am the following day, Sebastian James Nicholls was born at York Hospital.
Weighing in at 7lbs 7oz, and with an older brother, Lawson, five, he became the hospital’s first baby of Christmas Day, said his father Adam, a professor at Hull University.
He said midwife Nic Usher was "amazing" and the family was given a lovely Christmas crib and gifts by the hospital.
It has emerged that Kim, a regional communications manger at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, is not the first woman to go into labour after visiting the pub. Landlord Nick Thomason said another customer, Tasha Noble, had had a similar experience there previously.
Tasha, of Burnholme, York, said she went into contractions when she was at the Cross Keys in May last year, and her son Sonny was later born.