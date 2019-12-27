A FORMER chief executive of the York-based Joseph Rowntree Foundation has been made a Dame in the New Year Honours.

Social justice campaigner Julia Unwin, whose existing CBE has been upgraded into a damehood for services to civil society, has praised the work of volunteers in society.

She said: “It’s a huge honour and I’m delighted. I have spent 40 years working in and around the charitable sector and to get an honour like this is a recognition of the important work that is done by volunteers and other groups outside of the state and the private sector.”

Ms Unwin, 63, who lives in York, has worked across multiple sectors in her lifelong social campaigning, including as a charity commissioner. She was chief executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust for 10 years before stepping down at the end of 2016.

Most recently, she has spent two years researching the work of volunteers and the charitable sector, and the roles they play in times of social difficulty.

“We know that the next decade is going to be a real challenge for the country, and the next decade is going to be one of human connection,” she said.

“What really counts when things are hard is what they do for their communities. In that environment, people are doing things because they care and because they want to make a difference.”