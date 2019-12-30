THE use of foodbanks across North Yorkshire has rocketed by 40 per cent in the last two years, according to a poverty charity.

The Trussel Trust says the number of people using food banks has increased across the county from 4,791 between April and September 2017 to 6,798 over the same period in 2019.

This year, 1,738 of the customers were based in York.

Adam Raffell, spokesman for York Foodbank, said the level of people using foodbanks in York has stayed high over the last two years - and that Christmas is “one of the worst times of the year”.

He said: “We are seeing up to 40 per cent of people returning to the food bank more than once a month. Sadly we have not seen a decrease or improvement since we reached peak levels two years ago. We only have data for our food banks, and there are many more in York.”

Jayne Venables, a volunteer at the Hoping York food bank, said: "Street kitchen numbers have doubled from 30 in 2017 to 70 now.

"The foodbank has become extremely vital and we deliver food parcels often nightly to families who need sustenance.

“This can’t go on.”

The Trussell Trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said: “Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration – but for too many people in Yorkshire it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their heads above water. Nine in 10 of us believe hunger in the UK is a problem – food banks cannot and should not have to continue to pick up the pieces.

"It’s not inevitable that every Christmas we hear stories about families needing food banks. It’s in our power to reach a future where everyone has enough money for the basics. This can change.”