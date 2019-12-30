A BOYFRIEND who turned into a violent “monster” left his girlfriend terrified for her life and feeling trapped in her own home.

The victim was so concerned about Daniel John Holroyd’s mood at 8.40am, she fetched a woman friend to the house, said Neil Coxon, prosecuting.

Both women were in the house when Holroyd started “ranting and raving”, hurled items including a toaster and kettle about, smashed a mug by throwing it at a window, punched his girlfriend to the face and head, grabbed her hair, dragged her along the ground face down and assaulted the friend.

He made death threats to stop her calling police and twice insisted that she clean up the mess he had created.

The woman told officers later: “I genuinely believed he would kill me. I felt trapped in the house.

“I just feel so hurt someone you love can turn into this monster.”

A couple of days earlier, he had woken her up to insult and attack her.

The couple had been together for five years, York Crown Court heard.

Holroyd, 30, of Rose Court, Selby, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to causing actual bodily harm and assaulting the girlfriend and to assaulting the woman friend.

He was jailed for 19 months and made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect his now ex-girlfriend.

Judge Simon Hickey said Holroyd’s behaviour had deteriorated after a family death until he had become a controlling and jealous man.

For Holroyd, Imran Khan said he had become so depressed he was on anti-depressants and had started taking illegal substances.

“He is very sorry he allowed himself to behave in that manner,” said the defence barrister.

Holroyd accepted that he had lost the relationship.

Mr Coxon said the girlfriend suffered bruising on several different parts of her body including her head and other minor injuries. Her friend had called the police.

Holroyd’s behaviour started to deteriorate in June 2018.

By August 2019, Holroyd was demanding to see her emails and text messages, wanted to know who she was telephoning and to know where she was, the court heard.