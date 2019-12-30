A KIND-HEARTED York student has organised a project in her part-time job to help vulnerable families in York.

Olivia Sykes, who works at Tesco in Low Ousegate, has organised a project in partnership with Refugee Action York (RAY), based in Clifton, to support families in need this Christmas.

Olivia, 20, said: “The thought behind it all is to create some community outreach and to be involved in voluntary services in York.

“I have a particular interest in the work of RAY as I’ve done projects with the UN and Young Diplomats Forum before and I feel strongly about their work.”

Olivia, who studies business with international development at the Open University, has worked voluntarily with RAY to further understand its work and made a connection with members of staff at the charity.

Through her job at Tesco, Olivia has set up a donations system.

It has raised £250 so far, which bought Christmas presents for two children whose family didn’t have any income and needed new clothes.

The fund has also purchased food hampers for families with no income as well as socks, gloves and hats for the winter months.

Instead of secret Santa this year, each colleague in the Tesco store donated a present to the project.

Olivia said: “Such an important part of RAY’s work is they integrate the service users into British society and the feeling that such a huge part of our culture is Christmas.

“It’s important to us that the kids we support get to be part of Christmas and make the festive period something they can be excited about in their new country.”

The Tesco in Low Ousegate is looking to implement the project annually to increase awareness of the struggles vulnerable families may suffer.

RAY works with refugees, asylum seekers and migrants from within and around the city of York.

It provides a safe meeting point where people can seek information and support, learn new skills and languages and form lasting friendships.