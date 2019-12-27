A YORK scout group’s campaign to raise funds for a minibus has received a £1,000 boost from a local charitable trust.

The 2nd Acomb Scout Group has been awarded the funds by the York-based Pavers Foundation, created by shoe retailer Pavers.

Claire Breen, assistant manager at Pavers in York, submitted a grant application to the Foundation to support the group, which her son attends.

The group, which has been running since 1932, organises adventure activities for young people to take part in, including camping expeditions. In order to be able to regularly take the scouts on these trips, transport is essential, which is something the group has struggled with in recent times. Currently, the group is raising funds to buy a minibus, which will enable them to continue running trips and offering these activities. With a target of £10,000, the group launched a campaign called #keepuscamping. They have managed to raise nearly £3,500, including the donation from the Foundation.