IT is set to be a big year for York Station - with a £2m renovation project due to start at the site.

The revamp includes plans to create a first class lounge, two new shops and a new ‘customer zone’.

The Press also reported earlier this year that M&S Simply Food is planning to open a branch at the station - with part of the current travel centre and an office area to be turned into the food store.

Planning permission was granted in July for the renovation work to go ahead.

A spokesman for LNER said a contractor has been appointed and they are aiming to be on site from February - but there will be further updates in the new year.

The proposals will see the ticket office relocated to the site of the ladies toilets, which will be moved to a bigger space near the Burger King outlet.

The current ticket office will be turned into two new shops.

And the unit housing cash machines, a photo booth and the Filmore and Union cafe will be removed.

Customers protested against initial plans to get rid of a ticket office at the station and in response, ticket desks were added to the design.

But the planning application says that data reflected the fact that only 15 per cent of ticket sales are now completed over a ticket desk.

It added: “This is only expected to reduce further in coming years through national simplified ticketing systems and more and more purchases online and self-ticketing via ticket vending machines.”

It adds that passengers “registered concern” at the lack of shops at the station.

A planning application submitted by M&S Simply Food to open a store at the site has not yet been approved by City of York Council.

Under the plans, the doorway to the new shop would be on the left as customers and passengers walk in to the main entrance to the station.

A statement prepared as part of the application says: “The proposed M&S Simply Food will benefit passengers, providing a retail experience within the station concourse area.

“The internal appearance of the unit has been designed in accordance with the latest M&S design guidelines within the parameters and restrictions of the existing shell provided by the station.”

A separate planning application has also been submitted to rebrand the Pumpkin Cafe - between platforms seven and nine - as a Coffee Room.

The application describes Coffee Room as a “more energetic brand”.

As part of the project, the cafe will be completely refurbished - with the equipment and fixtures replaced, furniture renewed, the counter removed and a new one built.

The application says: “The conversion at York railway station is in line with the franchise owners’ nationwide endeavour to refresh the brand and provide a better offer to its customers.

“The refurbishment/ conversion works detailed above, will provide a facility fit for purpose both in terms of providing a better customer offer to the commuters and providing a more energetic brand.”

LNER - the rail operator that runs York Station - was also confirmed as the headline sponsor of the new Community Stadium in November.

The long-awaited venue - which will be called the LNER Community Stadium - is set to open early next year, although no date has been confirmed yet.

The east stand at the stadium will also be named by the company - and is set to be called the LNER Azuma Stand after the operator's newest train which was unveiled at York Station this year.

The renovation project is completely separate to a scheme to transform the area outside the station and demolish Queen Street bridge, submitted by City of York Council earlier this year.