A PETITION calling for York's one way roads to be opened to two-way cycling has been launched.

And more than 110 people have already backed the plans.

Lars Kramm, former Green Party councillor for Micklegate, says some cities including Cambridge and Brighton have also introduced two-way cycling on one-way streets in a bid to encourage people to ditch their cars.

He added that some one-way streets in York already make exceptions for cyclists - but that on the majority of roads they either have to take a detour, get off their bicycle and push it or ride illegally.

He said: “York needs cycling solutions to motivate more people to change to more sustainable transport solutions, ease the parking shortage, reduce traffic and congestions and improve air quality.

"Cycle-friendly proposals reduce the need for people to own and use cars and, in particular, after declaring a climate emergency, York councillors should be actively supporting cycling.”

Some residents have raised concerns about safety and pointed to illegal cycling already taking place in the city, he said.

But that Cycling UK says contraflow cycling does not lead to a rise in accidents.

Mr Kramm added: “I find it a bit ironic that illegal cycling is being turned into a reason to stop legal cycling.

"Illegal cycling cannot be condoned.

"However, many ordinary people who live on or near these streets choose to cycle in the contraflow direction because it forms a natural desire line for them.

"Cyclists need direct and convenient routes. A great deal of evidence has accumulated that two-way cycling in one-way streets can be safely accommodated."

One resident signing the petition said the move will "normalise what happens anyway".

Another said it would reduce barriers to cycling and help the city thrive.

A trial to allow cyclists to bike down High Petergate in York when the road is closed to traffic during the day was given the green light earlier this year.

But some residents criticised the plans - saying it would not be safe and that it will mean people on bikes will “be constantly ringing their bells getting people to move” at busy times.

View the petition at change.org/p/city-of-york-council-review-and-introduce-two-way-cycling-in-york-s-one-way-streets.