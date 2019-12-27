RESIDENTS can now submit their nominations for the 2020 East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Awards.
The annual awards, which will be held at Bridlington Spa in May, recognise people, businesses and projects that have helped improve the East Riding over the last year.
The four award categories are community, built heritage, business and sport.
Nominees can only be entered for one category and a previous award winner cannot be nominated in the same category for a period of three years but can be entered for another.
The awards will be presented by Cllr Pat Smith in what will be her final engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office.
She said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to recognise the work of local people, communities and businesses that help make the place they live a better environment to be in.”
For more information or to submit a nomination go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards, email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk or call Sarah Asquith, civic officer at the council, on 01482 393260, email sarah.asquith@eastriding.gov.uk
The closing date for nominations is January 31.