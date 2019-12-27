A CAR crashed into the central reservation barriers on the A64 near York this morning (December 27).
The collision, involving one vehicle, happened on the westbound carriageway at 10am.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A car pulled out onto the A64 from the Bilbrough Top junction but collided with the central reservation.
"The driver was not injured."
Officers attended, and arranged for the car involved, a blue Ford Fiesta, to be recovered.
Lane two was temporarily closed while the car was recovered.
There was some damage to the central reservation barriers and officers reported this to Highways so they can repair it.
The scene was clear by 11.15am.
