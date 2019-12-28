A FORMER combat medic took on two gruelling challenges in Abu Dhabi to raise funds for a national children’s Armed Forces charity.

Father of two Benjamin Churchill braved the hot sun to complete both the Abu Dhabi 10K and Abu Dhabi Half Marathon last month.

After running a combined total of 31km, Benjamin has raised £150 for the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity, with the aim to raise more online by sharing his fundraising efforts on social media.

The York-based fundraiser, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq during his time as a combat medic, witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of war and the impact losing a loved one or parent has on those at home.

Benjamin said: “To raise money, I really wanted to challenge myself and completing the challenges did just that.

“I felt my fitness had really slacked and thought it would be a great objective for me to aim for whilst raising money for a great charity.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers has supported more than 400 bereaved British military children and young people across the country this year alone.

Nikki, who set up the charity in memory of her husband, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Benjamin for choosing Scotty’s as the charity to support.

We are truly thankful for the money that they have raised for us. Every donation takes us one step closer to achieving our goal of reaching every bereaved Armed Forces child in the UK.”

Founded by Nikki in 2010, the charity supports families in a number of ways. These include providing access to the very best health and wellbeing care and offering development opportunities through a range of activity and educational grants.

To donate to Benjamin’s fundraising, visit his Just Giving page at : https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bensabudhabimarathon