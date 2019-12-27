JEWELLERY was stolen in a burglary at a house in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information following the burglary which happened between 9am on November 21 and 8.15am on November 22 on Harcourt Drive in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The house has been entered via an upstairs window and a number of pieces of valuable jewellery and important documents were taken.

“It appears that it has occurred overnight whilst the occupant was away.”

The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, it is appealing for any sightings of suspicious person/s or vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Deborah Utley, or email deborah.utley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote 12190214615.