DRUG seizures by North Yorkshire Police have increased by more than700 in the last year.

Information released by the Office of National Statistics reveals that there has been an increase in drug seizures in North Yorkshire over the last year from 1,830 in 2018 to 2,602 this year - an increase of 42 per cent.

The most notable increases were in the seizure of crack cocaine, which increased from 18 to 59 cases in a year, and a rise in heroin cases, from 52 to 59 between 2018 and 2019.

The number of cannabis cases has also risen by 23 per cent.

A police spokeswoman said the force has introduced specialist teams who are working on tackling drug dealing across county lines.

She said: “Drug dealing is a hidden crime, it’s not reported in the same way that says a burglary or theft is. It relies on proactive policing or information from the public to disrupt it.

“Since April 2018, North Yorkshire Police have introduced specialist teams who focus on tackling drug dealing, in particular, the issue of so-called ‘county lines’. This proactive policing activity will naturally result in more seizures of drugs, particularly in crack cocaine and heroin which are the predominant drugs in county lines operations.

“County lines is the term given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people - including children - and force them to deal with drugs in smaller towns and cities. It takes its name from the mobile phone lines used by dealers to communicate between towns, take orders and conduct their ‘business’. The lines are used to advertise drugs for sale and mass text messages are sent to users letting them know where and when they can buy drugs. The lines become valuable protected ‘brands’. Violence and intimidation are prevalent within county lines. Due to the exploitation of vulnerable people associated with it, it is a key, operational priority for North Yorkshire Police.

“A major concern for the force is a practice known as cuckooing, which is where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person and use it to store and sell drugs. They often use violence and intimidation to achieve this. Cuckooing victims are often drug users themselves, and people who are vulnerable due to a mental or physical disability, their age or lifestyle, such as sex workers and single mothers. They are often given free drugs in return for allowing dealers to stay at their home.

“The force works with housing providers partner agencies and carries out regular welfare checks on known victims of cuckooing, and offers interventions including drug and alcohol support. It also uses cease and desist notices which are a formal warning to householders to stop suspected criminal activity.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public who provide invaluable information that helps shape our operational activity and we urge residents to look out for the signs of cuckooing and drug dealing in their neighbourhood and report any concerns they have.”