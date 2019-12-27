THE chair of governors of a village primary school, which has been in danger of closure, says they hope to report some positive news in the New Year.
It was announced in September that governors of Stillington Community Primary, near Easingwold, one of the smallest schools in North Yorkshire with 18 pupils, had voted to seek to consult on the school’s closure at the end of this academic year.
But the North Yorkshire County Council executive member for education and skills deferred a decision to consult on a possible closure for Stillington Community Primary to allow time for governors to explore opportunities for collaboration with partner schools.
Chair of governors Corinne Cross said: “We are grateful that the county council has allowed the school further time to explore our options. Since October, we have been in constructive discussions about the potential for future partnership arrangements for the school and hope to be able to report positive news in the New Year.”
The school received a visit from Ofsted inspectors in January and was judged to be inadequate in the overall effectiveness category. It was rated inadequate for effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; and outcome for pupils, while the areas of personal development, behaviour and welfare and early years provision were rated as requires improvement.