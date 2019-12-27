A YORK bar and restaurant will be holding a decadent 1920’s themed New Year’s Eve shindig.
The party at Cosy Club, in Fossgate, will include a cocktail and canape reception, four course menu, live vintage band, prosecco toast at midnight, dancing and a vintage polaroid memento. Fancy dress is encouraged.
Tickets cost £54.95 per person.
For those who are looking for a New Year’s Eve tipple, bar tickets are also available from 8pm for £15 and include a cocktail and canape reception, prosecco toast at midnight and your table for the evening
To start 2020 in style, visit: https://cosyclub.co.uk/event/new-years-eve-2019/