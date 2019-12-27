TWO dogs were rescued after a pan caught fire at a property in a North Yorkshire hamlet.

Fire crews were called to the incident in North Lees, near Ripon, at around 12.50am today (December 27).

The fire caused damage to the pan and contents and smoke damage to the ground floor.

One dog was rescued from the property by neighbours before firefighters arrived, while crews rescued a second dog.

"Both appeared uninjured," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.