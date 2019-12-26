ABOUT 70 properties have been hit by a Boxing Day power cut - in two villages which lost their gas supplies just before Christmas.
Northern Powergrid said an unexpected problem with cables or equipment was affecting an area which includes Barlby and Osgodby, near Selby.
It said its team was working hard to restore power as quickly as possible and it estimated at 4.30pm that supplies would be back on by 6.15pm.
Up to 1,400 properties in the two villages were without gas for up to 48 hours in the run-up to Christmas because of a problem which is still being investigated by Northern Gas Networks.