A YORK school was turned into a winter wonderland - complete with snow - as it hosted Xmas Presence, the initiative aimed at combatting loneliness in the city's older community on Christmas Day.

More than 60 guests enjoyed music, laughter and conversation during yesterday's event at Archbishop of York’s CofE Junior School in Bishopthorpe, said organiser Big Ian Donaghy.

"Head chef Andrew Wood from the University of York and his wife Jeni led the kitchen with a phenomenal meal," he said.

"We even had a white Christmas as we were loaned the Shambles snow machines. To see 92-year-olds as excited as two-year-olds sums up that the same heart beats in us at any age.

"Generations came together with a 16 piece brass band created just for Xmas Presence called Jingle Brass, as families from the village joined in carol singing as the turkey was being carved."

He said door to door transport was provided for every guest, coordinated by Charlotte Diaz and David Lonsdale.

“It’s a very tough task as there are so many variables to juggle re frailty, anxiety and people living with dementia but they somehow made it look easy," he said.

"These are the real heroes of the day. Our drivers are integral to the success of the day, each car having a driver and chaperone.”

He said that not only did every table have waiters, they also had ‘listeners’ to be the catalyst for conversations.

“Today was all about releasing stories. Our guests have a lifetime of tales to tell and they took great pleasure in sharing them.”

He said he worked hand in hand with Age UK York to ensure they reached the people who needed it most.

Sally Hutchinson, of Age UK York, who was moved to tears as she saw the room, spoke about the greater significance of Xmas Presence to York

“Five years ago, very few people were aware of loneliness in our older community in the city and there were few events<" she said.

"Not only has Xmas Presence sprung other organisations into action but they have created a sense of community and awareness of our older neighbours. Thank you to Xmas Presence for £2,500 to Age UK York to help us support people in York.”

The school's headteacher Jonathan Green looked on proudly to see the building become a hub of kindness and togetherness for the community.

“It is beautiful to see so many people happy enjoying a wonderful day together," he said.

Susan Starr, a guest for the past two years, wrote a card that was read out at the end of the day

“When you are housebound and lonely with family hundreds of miles away it is a privilege to have such people bring us kindness, laughter and fun and a fantastic Christmas dinner! " she said. "You don’t know how loneliness feels until it hits you.”

Big Ian said: "As well as the party Christmas dinners were delivered to people unable to attend for health reasons and bags of donations were sent out to people receiving home care from Riccall Carers.

“Thank you to everyone who throws their hearts and souls into Xmas Presence. You are invaluable! Living proof that it is better to give than receive."