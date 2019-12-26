AN OPTICIANS has closed after more than a quarter of a century in York city centre.
Vision Optics says it has ceased trading at a property on the corner of Feasegate and Parliament Street due to the end of its lease.
"Thank you to all of our patients for your custom over the years,"it said in a statement. "It is with sadness that we must leave York after 25 years in the city."
It said all its patient records and personnel would be transferred to its sister practice, Vision Value in Gowthorpe, Selby.
The loss of the opticians comes at the end of a tough year for the city centre,with a raft of closures including Debenhams in Davygate, Dorothy Perkins/Burtons in Coney Street, Gap in Davygate, LK Bennett in Low Petergate, French Connections in Davygate, Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate, Links of London in Low Petergate and Supercuts in New Street.
On a brighter note, the long closed BHS department store has finally reopened as Flannels, USC and Sports Direct stores, with an Evans cycle shop set to open next year.
