ABOUT 140 properties in part of York have been hit by a Boxing Day power cut - just a day after the same area lost its electricity on Christmas Day.
Northern Powergrid said the unplanned power cut has happened this morning in the YO30 postcode area, which is the neighbourhood near York City FC's ground, Bootham Crescent.
It said it estimated supplies would be restored by about12:30pm, adding: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."
Supplies were lost in the area yesterday morning, just as householders were cooking their Christmas dinner.