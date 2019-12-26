POLICE responded to four distressed people who were planning to jump off bridges to end their lives on Christmas Day in North Yorkshire.

Inspector David Hunter, of the North Yorkshire Police control room, tweeted that the distressed calls came in during a 12 hour period from 7am to 7pm.

He said police also dealt with another 11 similar calls of intent, adding: "Alongside 16 domestic violence incidents, making for not such a Happy Xmas for some. We must remember it's not so festive for all."

The Samaritans say that whatever people are going through, they can be called free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

"A volunteer will answer," they say. "If you phone us, we will answer with something like "Samaritans, can I help you?"

"You talk, we listen. We listen to you and help you talk through your concerns, worries and troubles.

"We give you space to be yourself. We'll focus on your thoughts and feelings, and may ask questions to help you explore how you feel.

"We won't tell you what you should do. We won't make decisions for you, our advice or opinions are not important for the call."