THE Salvation Army ensured scores of people in York had a happy Christmas today by organising a day of food, fun and friendship.

The church brought together 85 guests and helpers at York Sports Club in Shipton Road to enjoy refreshments, carol singing, entertainment and a three course Christmas Dinner.

Majors Andrew and Sheila Dunkinson, who organised the event, said “The people who come to our celebration, contribute so much to each other’s enjoyment of the day.

"The guests and volunteers help each other and ensure that they all have an enjoyable time. We are grateful to all our volunteers and well wishers who support the day. The meat, as usual, was donated by M&K Quality Butchers."

Maureen Lyon, who has been coming to the event for 40 years, said: "I enjoy the company and talking to folk. In fact, I enjoy everything."

Another guest, Janine Lee, said: "I love The Salvation Army and everything they do for us. We always have a good meal and lovely company.”

Frank Taylor, who came for the first time, said: “I had a lovely dinner and I hope to come again next year."

Chef Colin Williams, who is head chef to The Archbishop of York, volunteered his time to prepare and cook the Christmas lunch.

The event was visited by The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, her consort Patricia Castle, the Sheriff of York, Jo Trythall and her consort, Bill Trythall, who chatted with guests and met the helpers who gave up their own Christmas celebrations to help those who would otherwise be on their own.

Major Dunkinson thanked the club's chairman, members and manager Kevin Johnson for allowing the free use of the premises.