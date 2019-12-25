WATCHES, handbags, gold chains and rings and cash worth a total of more than £6,000 have been stolen during a burglary at a York home.

The burglars broke into the property in Fordlands Crescent, Fulford, by forcing open a back door, causing significant damage to the door and frame.

North Yorkshire Police said they made a 'very untidy' search of the property, during which they stole three Michael Kors handbags, two TAG Heuer wristwatches, an Italian leather jacket and an assortment of 22ct gold chains and rings from Thailand, along with cash.

A force spokesperson said the burglary happened between 10.30am and midnight on November 28.

"At this time we do not have any confirmed suspects," they said.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish further lines of inquiry surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for witnesses in the area at the time, or anyone who may have information with regards the stolen property.

"We believe the offender/s travelled via the A19 and used the grassy area between the back of Fordlands Crescent and the A19 to enter and leave the area."

Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Kristoffer Griffiths, email kristoffer.griffiths@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12190218774.