MEET Sebastian James Nicholls, the first baby to be born in York this Christmas Day.

Sebastian was born at York Hospital at 4.11 am,weighing 7lbs 7oz, said his father Adam.

"His mum’s name is Kim and he has an older brother, Lawson, five, who was born on December 29, 2013," he said. "It’s going to be a busy month for us from now on."

He said Kim’s waters broke when they were out for lunch at the Cross Keys in Dunnington at lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

"Kim is a regional communications manger at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and I’m a professor at Hull uni, and we live in Dunnington," he said.

He said the family was given a lovely Christmas crib and gifts by the hospital, where the midwives were 'amazing.'

