FIREFIGHTERS have cut a casualty free from the wreckage of a vehicle after a crash on York's outskirts.
The two-vehicle collision happened in Stockton Lane, Heworth, at about 5.45pm, said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
A spokesman said fire crews from York and Huntington used hydraulic cutting equipment to assist a man from one of the vehicles.
There are reports that an air ambulance attended the accident, which closed Stockton Lane for about two hours.
North Yorkshire Police said the road reopened at about 7.45pm but declined to give any more details of the crash.
