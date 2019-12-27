MAJOR changes are being planned at Barnitts, York’s iconic home and garden products department store.

A section of the store, which opened in a former Drill Hall at the back of the city centre premises 25 years ago, is to be sold for redevelopment into a mews of 12 townhouses, and 28A Colliergate is also to be converted to other commercial uses.

However, the original Barnitts shop at 24/26 Colliergate will be retained, along with 22 and 23 Colliergate, and a new edge-of-town Barnitts store is also set to open in James Street – next to a new Lidl store.

The new store, which received planning approval last year, will sell new furniture, garden furniture and lighting, and also offer new services, such as ‘click and collect’, with parking on site.

Managing director Paul Thompson says the changes are in response to the changing retail habits of customers and the evolution of the high street.

“They will allow us to offer a better shopping experience in our Colliergate store, as well as offering new services at James Street,” he said.

“The current building has become inefficient and so these changes will help to rationalise our operation and will mean we can put major investment into the shop and secure the future of the store for the next generations.

“We are proud and committed to continue being a landmark in the city centre retail scene and to serve loyal customers from both York and afar.

“This masterplan will safeguard the institution known as Barnitts that my family have built over many generations, thereby continuing to evolve and adapt for the future.”

A spokesperson said the changes would not mean an increase or decrease in jobs at Barnitts, which currently employed 62 people, with some staff simply relocated from the old store to the new one.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID (Business Improvement District) said the plans for Barnitts, a family owned business which was established in 1896 and has been in the Thompson family since 1913, sounded "exciting".

He said: "They are also progressive and testament to a retailer that is adapting to consumer habits.

“Modern retail is evolving, as is the use of city centre space. Barnitts is looking to re-purpose its floorspace, whilst keeping customer needs at the heart of its offer.

“We welcome the news that Barnitts wish to keep their presence in the city centre.”

The redevelopment of the old Drill Hall into townhouses is to be carried out by local property developer Oakgate Group, which will also refurbish 28A Colliergate into modern commercial space, with two apartments above.

The company has recently successfully transformed the Stonebow House building into a modern mixed-use development including apartments and new commercial space.