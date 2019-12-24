POLICE are appealing for information after a theft from an unattended motor vehicle that occurred in York.
The incident happened on Shelley Grove, Rawcliffe, at 7.25pm on December 18, and involved two male suspects stealing £450 worth of power tools from a parked van.
The force said that the suspects made off in a white panel van.
It added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance, in particular, we are appealing for information to establish the identity of the suspects involved and details of the vehicle they used during the incident.
"The men were dressed in dark clothing with head and face coverings.
"They were driving a white panel van which approached from Rawcliffe Lane and left the area along Eastholme Drive in the direction of Bowness Drive."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
