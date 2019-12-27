A COMEDIAN, author and TV star will perform a live show at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) next year.

Following a successful tour this year, Shappi Khorsandi has chosen to extend her tour into 2020.

Shappi said: “The show is a good opportunity to look back on how it all began. It’s about rediscovering that early passion. It’s a celebration of the comedy circuit.

“I hope people will take away a great sense of warmth and a lot of heart. The show is saying it’s OK to be exactly who you are.”

The comedian has featured in a number of TV shows including ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ and ‘Mock The Week’.

She has also previously been nominated in the Best Female Comic category at the British Comedy Awards.

She has written two books called ‘A Beginners Guide to Acting English’ and ‘Nina Is Not OK’.

Shappi Khorsandi will perform live at PAC on Sunday, February 16 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and are £15. They can be purchased at: www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01759 301547.