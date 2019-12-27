YORK Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has offered a special thank you this Christmas to all the people - some 320 volunteers - who give their time.
Catherine Rhodes, patient experience manager, said: “The work of the volunteers is vital to our organisation and we can’t thank them enough for their dedication.
“They make life that little bit better for many people in hospital in so many different ways.”
A popular addition to the volunteer team are the Pets As Therapy (PAT) dogs, which visit wards and outpatient areas bringing a welcome distraction to worried or anxious patients.
A regular PAT dog volunteer, Betty, visits the elderly ward where many of the patients have dementia. Betty’s owner, Louise Wilson, said: “It’s very satisfying to see the difference a visit from a dog can make to people in hospital.”