A YORK jeweller has issued an appeal for people to drop off their unwanted Christmas presents - so they can be donated to charity.
Family-owned jewellery retailer, Beaverbrooks, based in Browns, in Davygate, is asking people to take part in its Charity Gift Swap Weekend and bring any unused gifts, from toys and books to perfume and pyjamas, into the store – and they’ll receive a £10 Beaverbrooks Gift Card in return for their generosity.
Unwanted items can be brought into the store between January 3-January 5 and will be donated to a local charity.
Lisa Tynas, store manager at Beaverbrooks York, said: “Many people receive gifts at Christmas, and while it’s the thought that counts, there are sometimes occasions where presents don’t hit the mark, whether it’s toiletries or that secret Santa present you never needed.
“More often than not, we’re given items that we wouldn’t normally buy for ourselves and come January, are left wondering what to do with them. Rather than letting all those unloved presents gather dust, or throwing them in the bin, we wanted to do something useful with them this year and donate them to a worthy cause, nominated by our team in-store."
To find out more about the Charity Gift Swap Weekend, visit www.beaverbrooks.co.uk.