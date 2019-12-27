A YORK jeweller has issued an appeal for people to drop off their unwanted Christmas presents - so they can be donated to charity.

Family-owned jewellery retailer, Beaverbrooks, based in Browns, in Davygate, is asking people to take part in its Charity Gift Swap Weekend and bring any unused gifts, from toys and books to perfume and pyjamas, into the store – and they’ll receive a £10 Beaverbrooks Gift Card in return for their generosity.