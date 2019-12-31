EMPLOYEES are celebrating as a North Yorkshire-based pet food manufacturer achieves record sales.

All 266 employees at Inspired Pet Nutrition have good reasons to celebrate this Christmas, as the business has reached three key milestones.

Inspired Pet Nutrition is a leading UK independent producer of dry pet food, with manufacturing facilities at Dalton near Thirsk as well as in Bodelwyddan in North Wales.

The firm achieved record sales for November at £11 million, including the highest ever weekly sales of £2.4 million. Further, on a 12-month rolling basis, sales have now broken through the £100 million barrier.

Richard Page, managing director at IPN, paid tribute to his staff, saying: “I want to thank the whole IPN team who have worked so hard to achieve these tremendous results, giving us all an excellent reason to celebrate.

"The continued growth of the business is being driven by strong sales of our branded and own label ranges in the supermarkets as well as through outlets such as Pets at Home, underpinned by significant improvements in factory and production efficiencies.”