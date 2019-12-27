ARCHITECTS will be working alongside members of Selby Town Council to repair and restore historic buildings in the town.
Councillor Steve Shaw-Wright, of Selby Town Council, will be working with Native Chartered Architects on the restoration of the 1811 Building and Selby Cemetery Chapels.
Steve said: “The council decided to work with Native Architects as they offer an inspirational approach to the work the town council are looking to undertake.”
Andrew Neal, of Native Architects, said: “As a local resident and Selby High School alumni these projects create a fantastic opportunity to give something back to my local community.”
The Victorian cemetery chapels will be restored externally to their original condition.
Internally, one will be used as a work place and office for the cemetery staff. The other will be multi use as a cemetery chapel for intimate services along with an indoor space for school visits.
There is currently no fixed plan for the future use of the 1811 Building.
However, it may be used to store historic records.