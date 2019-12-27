CHILD bus fares will be increasing from the new year on First York services, the company has confirmed.

A single child ticket will be increasing by 16 per cent, to £1.20, while a child's week ticket will rise from £6 to £7.

However, First York said that the child day ticket - currently priced at £2 - will remain unchanged for the third year in a row.

The company said that the rising fares were due to rising business costs such as fuel prices, as well as the impact of congestion in the city.

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “We wrote to schools before the end of the term to advise them of the fares review, so this will have provided an opportunity to inform parents before the Christmas holidays.

“We’re working harder than ever to offer customers the highest level of service possible but due to rising business costs such as fuel and the impact of congestion, we’ve had to increase some of our fares.

“But I’m pleased for the third year running we have been able to maintain the child day ticket at £2, which means children will see no change to that fare and can access a return trip for £1 each way.

“Our new fares continue to provide excellent value, for instance, children travelling to school five days a week will pay 70p per trip using the Child Week ticket.

“All tickets can be bought on the bus or parents can purchase in advance using our First Bus App, which enables them to share tickets to their children’s mobile phones so they can use this when boarding."

He added that he encouraged buying tickets in advance as it enabled boarding to be four times faster, helping "improve journey times and punctuality, the factors we know are vital to customers".

The company added that children can still get discounted bus fares by using the YOzone cards.

It said: “The YOzone cards are issued for free by the council as proof of age to any young person aged 11-18 who lives or studies within the York council area. To apply for a YOzone card, please visit the Fist York website.”

To find out more, visit https://www.firstgroup.com/york/tickets/changes-child-fares-january-2020.