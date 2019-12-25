POLICE have made nine arrests for drink and drug driving related incidents in York since starting a seasonal campaign.
North Yorkshire Police launched its Christmas drink and drug driving campaign two weeks ago. Since then 56 motorists have been arrested across the county on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.
The force has now produced a video that includes a group of children asking people not to drink and drive.
Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “It comes to something when children as young as seven have to explain to adults why driving under the influence of drink or drugs is wrong.
“We produced this video to show how simple this concept is to understand – if you drink or drug drive, you could get arrested, or worse, you could seriously hurt someone.
“Unfortunately we’ll arrest scores of people this Christmas who aren’t as smart as a seven-year-old and will fail to grasp this.”
North Yorkshire Police will continue random roadside checks throughout December.
The force is also asking residents to help keep roads safe. If you know someone who regularly drinks and drives, call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you see an offence happening or about to happen, report it on 999 immediately.