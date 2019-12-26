A YORK couple who have “always enjoyed life” will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today.

Max and Dorothy Coates, who live in Fulford Road, were married in Belmont, Durham, on Boxing Day 1959.

Max was born in Bristol and Dorothy in London.

On the day of their wedding, after the ceremony, they then travelled to York to watch the pantomime at York Theatre Royal together.

The couple moved to the city shortly afterwards and have lived in the area ever since.

Dorothy said: “We loved York so we chose to move here, it is such a great city.”

Throughout his working life, Max worked as a teacher at a variety of primary schools, as well as teaching GCSE-level biology.

Dorothy worked as both a treasurer and in a receptionist role at doctors' surgeries.

They have three children together, two sons, Paul and Mike and a daughter, Julie.

They also have nine grandchildren.

Max and Dorothy will be celebrating their wedding anniversary gathered with all of their family.

They believe the key to a long-lasting marriage is to “always enjoy life,” and “making everyday happy”.

Dorothy said: “We have always had a happy, steady marriage.

“We try to always look forward to tomorrow and make every day as good as yesterday.

“We also have a fantastic, supporting family.”

The couple received a card from the Queen on Christmas Eve, congratulating them on reaching the 60-year milestone.

Dorothy went on to say: “It was so lovely to receive the card, we weren’t expecting it.”