A SCHOOLGIRL from York has triumphed at walking and cycling challenges to raise money for the charity that helped her mum through cancer.

Seven-year-old Alexa Nelson took on the challenges after her mum Karén, 36, was told last Christmas Eve that she would need surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy for Grade 3 breast cancer.

Karén, a York legal consultant, knew she would lose her hair and need time to recover from her tough treatment, and as a single parent she could not shield Alexa from what was happening to her.

She said: “I am on my own and Alexa is really smart, so I couldn’t lie to her. It was hard – sometimes I was in hospital with infections – but she was so brave and mature, she helped her mummy a lot.”

Karén had surgery just after Christmas and Alexa cared for her as she recovered. “It’s hard enough to look after yourself, but Alexa was really good – we watched a lot of Disney films together.”

Alexa even went to St James’s Hospital in Leeds with Karén occasionally during her treatment and it was during those visits that she saw York Against Cancer’s minibus and its drivers, Ian Stevenson and Neil Johnson, who ferry York area patients to the hospital every day for their radiotherapy.

Alexa said: “Mummy had cancer and when she went to the hospital, sometimes she went on the minibus and sometimes she went with friends and family. I went with her and I met the drivers and I really liked them.”

She and her mum went on to enjoy a short break at York Against Cancer’s Whitby apartment. “It meant that me, Alexa and the rest of our family had something nice to look forward to,” said Karén. “It really did mean the world to us. York Against Cancer were amazing.”

Her mum’s experience prompted Alexa to decide to fundraise, and in October she underwent a full month of walking and cycling challenges through the online programme Race At Your Pace. She gained both the 25-mile cycling medal and the 30-mile walking medal, fitting in her exercise around her school lessons and dance classes.

She set herself a £250 target but her JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-nelson16 eventually raised £386.47 to help York Against Cancer.

“She doesn’t even know who all the people who gave money were,” said Karén, “but she was so excited every time the money went up.”

Alexa was so enthusiastic that when the month of challenges was over, she kept on, earning herself another medal for her efforts in November.

“I am so proud that she has wanted to help,” said Alexa. "It’s really nice to think that the money she has raised could be used to help other people in my position in the future.

“We have had a tough year, but I am out the other side now. My hair is growing back – I have chemo curls – and we are both really looking forward to this Christmas.”

Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer, said she was deeply impressed by Alexa. “She’s a very determined and thoughtful girl and we’ll be sure to make the most of all the money she worked so hard to raise,” she said.