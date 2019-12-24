THE memorial room at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, which is due to close, was visited by the family of the sergeant who founded and developed a museum there.
Audrey Steel, the widow of Sergeant Bill Steel, visited the memorial room with her grandson, Ben Lyons.
Bill, who served 37 in the RAF, developed the memorial museum in 1979.
He decided to set up the memorial due to the realisation that they had nothing to commemorate the sacrifice of the soldiers, after being stopped by a member of the public asking where they could visit a memorial.
Bill Steel set about collating photographs and artefacts, which developed the displays that form the current museum. Bill passed away in 1992.
Having heard that RAF Linton-on-Ouse is due to close, Audrey wrote to station commander, wing commander Howard Newbould, to ask what would become of the memorial room once the RAF had left the site.
Audrey was invited for lunch which gave Wing Commander Newbould the opportunity to explain that it is hoped to find a new home for the RAF Linton-on-Ouse Memorial Room.