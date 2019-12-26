A WOMAN from North Yorkshire has fulfilled a long-held ambition to ‘give something back’ more than 10 years after her travels to Asia.

Angela Lindl was able to turn her dream into a reality thanks to the support of her employer, Primeast, which gave her £1,000 and additional time off for her adventure.

Harrogate-based Primeast, which specialises in leadership development and organisational consultancy, launched its bursary scheme more than 15 years ago, in name and honour of its founder, John Campbell, said Angela. It is offered annually to support staff in achieving life-enhancing experiences.

Angela’s application highlighted her long-held ambition to volunteer in a school in Kathmandu. “With the support of the bursary I followed up the two-week stay with a trek in the Himalayas, something I’d wanted to do for over 10 years since my travels in Asia,” said Angela, a senior consultant, who also spent months fundraising for the volunteer organisation, Projects Abroad.

The school in Kathmandu had 400 pupils, aged from two to 14. Angela supported the teaching staff, and helped paint the school which previously had bare walls, concrete floor and no stimulus.

“The children were delighted with the improvements made, especially with the tough winter months ahead of them. The staff and students were so welcoming, it was humbling. The children’s passion for learning and value of education was clearly evident,” she said, adding that one young boy spent his spare time reading the Collins English Dictionary out loud.

“My experience was hugely enriching, and the benefits were many-fold; learning about the Nepalese culture, customs and religion was enlightening and something that will stay with me and I am counting the days, (and the pennies) until I return. I was delighted to discover Primeast is continuing to support the Nepalese communities I worked with, opting to raise funds for them as part of our Christmas charity initiative.”

Angela has also previously undertaken fundraising challenges such as walking the Peruvian Inca Trail, walking from Table Mountain to Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), trekking in the Alps and Pyrenees and working in a school and orphanage in South Africa.