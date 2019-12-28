A SELBY author has been nominated for two regional awards in Yorkshire, recognising her work in the community and the programmes she has organised.
Children's author, Christina Gabbitas, has bee nominated for the Charitable Business and the Inspirational Individual Awards in the Yorkshire Choice Awards next year.
The Charitable Business Award recognises Christina's work work supporting charities such as the NSPCC. The author has written books, endorsed by the major charity, which encourages children to speak out on abuse. She has also taken on 10K running challenges for the charity.
The Inspirational Individual Award recognises how Christina works to inspire others around her.
Christina has set up a charity and two businesses, the nominator has described her as "an amazing inspiration to many."
The Yorkshire Choice Awards are given to local people and businesses who have acted as an inspiration to their communities.
The awards ceremony will be held at The Centenary Pavilions, Leeds, in March next year.