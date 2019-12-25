NORTH Yorkshire households are being reminded to visit vulnerable relatives, neighbours and friends to ensure they are keeping warm and well.
OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, is urging everyone to check up on those that could be most at risk during the colder months.
Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “A quick visit or phone call over the festive period could be a lifesaving gift.”
The call comes as new provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal 23,200 excess winter deaths were recorded in the UK during 2018/19.
More than 2.3 million people living in rural areas are over the age of 65 and are at greater risk of developing health problems, such as respiratory conditions, which are made worse by cold temperatures.
It is estimated that 51 per cent of adults over 75 in the UK currently live alone and might not be getting the support they need to keep warm during the winter months.