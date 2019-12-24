VOLUNTEERS who run a village community library are celebrating receiving a donation from a community fund.

This year, the Sherburn & Villages Community Library was selected by the village's Co-op Community Fund to receive the donation of £4,150.

The donations came from Co-op members spending at the store, which 1% of is donated to local causes throughout the year.

Paul Doherty, who chairs Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust and the Library Management Group, received the donation from Co-op staff member Elliott Marshall.

Paul said: "The Co-op have always been great supporters of local causes.

"This generous donation will help to ensure the future of our local library, which is a great community asset."

The Co-op community fund is a nationwide scheme which helps pay for local projects that our members care about.

They also give all money raised from shopping bag sales to causes.

For further information on the fund, visit: https://causes.coop.co.uk/