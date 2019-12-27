A CARE home in Ryedale has taken on a new general manager to head up the team.
Carol Berry will oversee the running of the 70-bed Rivermead care home, in Malton, and will be responsible for a team of 80 staff as part of her role.
Carol who was previously the home manager for a 70-bed enhanced care home in Sheffield said: "I am delighted to join the team here at Rivermead and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents.
"I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high-quality care.”
Rivermead is one of more than 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare.
The home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long-term stays, and regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
Lindsay Price, who is regional operations director for Barchester Healthcare, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Rivermead.
"We are committed to providing high-quality care and I really think Carol will be a big hit with our residents.”