A NEW service to help North Yorkshire residents find out the cost of the care services for them to remain independent is now available online.
North Yorkshire County Council provides a range of social care services that support people to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.
People may be asked to pay for some or all of the services they receive, depending on their financial circumstances, following a financial assessment.
Richard Webb, North Yorkshire’s corporate director for health and adult services, said: “With the right help and support, many people can live safely and independently in their own home and participate in social activities in the community.
“This usually costs far less than a care home and for most people is a better option.”
Residents can find out if they need to pay for care provided by the Council by completing an online self assessment form.
The form is in two parts - an eligibility checker and a full online assessment with all details. It can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/financial-assessment.