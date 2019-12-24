A PROFESSIONAL boxer, who is looking to pursue a career in acting, has begun to land roles in the industry.

Harry Matthews, who has fought the likes of Chris Eubank Jr and Nick Blackwell, has been looking to get into the acting industry for a number of months now.

Harry, 31, said: “Acting has always been one of my passions so I decided to pursue it.”

He has been working with student film makers and has featured in a number of feature films, in which he has played supporting roles.

He has also featured in television commercials including adverts for online gambling agencies.

Harry said: “I have been networking with the right people in the industry and I have been working to get my name out there.”

As well as acting, Harry has begun to try his hand at writing short films.

He has been working on a piece called ‘Boxer’ which he hopes he can secure the funding for to begin production.

He said: “I have only recently thought about writing as well as acting. I began to note my ideas down which I thought would be suitable to include in a film.

“We are thinking of self-funding this project or securing some sponsorships if we can.”

Harry has also featured in a documentary called ‘The Art of the Fight’. This is based around his boxing career and discusses what inspired him to take up the sport.

In his boxing career, after starting boxing at aged 14, Harry gained a professional contract at the age of 20.

He is now described as a journeyman, meaning he is often the opponent of up and coming prospect fighters and will step into a fight at late notice. He has had almost 70 professional fights.

Alongside his boxing and acting, Harry works as a personal trainer at Roko Gym in York.

He also coaches up and coming boxers at the gym and works in security.

He said: “I feel I am giving myself options in my career which will hopefully benefit me in the future.

“My working hours are flexible, which works alongside the acting jobs.”

Harry also has his first child on the way with his partner, which is due around May next year.