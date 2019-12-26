THE official annual rough sleeper count in York has shown a decrease, displaying that the support is having a positive effect on the homeless community.

After another year of giving tailored support to people sleeping rough in the city, more people have been helped into safer more stable accommodation.

The official, annual rough sleeper count in York showed seven people were sleeping on the street in 2019, down from nine in 2018.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: "This is welcome news. Sleeping on the streets is an indignity that no-one should face and the council is taking steps to support rough sleepers off the streets.

"Our homelessness prevention work has secured an extra £400,000 to help rough sleepers with more personalised support and to tackle complex mental health issues."

The annual official count of rough sleepers takes place nationally at the same time.

This year, City of York Council decided to do its count earlier than in previous years and before the additional winter beds open, to create a more accurate picture.

For two months before the count, information was gathered from statutory and non-statutory organisations, and it was established who was believed to be rough sleeping and who was confirmed to have accommodation.

Information about where people often slept was collated from StreetLink reports, information from members of the public and from findings by the regular street walks.

On October 30 from 3.30am, officers from the council, the Salvation Army, North Yorkshire Police and local charities walked the streets of York looking for people sleeping out.

Seven rough sleepers were found and this number was verified independently by Homeless Link based on both the findings of the overnight count and information gathered previously.

The number of people sleeping rough in York in 2019 is two fewer than in 2018. In 2017, the official number was 29 and in 2016 and 2015, it was 18.

Work continues to reduce this number further and help more people off the streets into safer, more stable lives.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: "While numbers of people sleeping out fluctuates throughout the year, this reduction shows the impact of our partnerships and our personalised work to help these people into supported accommodation.

"I would like to thank our dedicated homelessness team and all our partners for their hard work."