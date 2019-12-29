YORK RSPCA Animal Home is currently holding a number of animals which need new homes with permanent owners.

The home takes in animals which have been rescued by the national RSPCA inspectors from distressing situations, meaning some of them can be traumatised.

Peter Gorbert, general manager at York RSPCA Animal Home, said: "We tend to always be full at the Home and there are sadly always more animals needing our help than we can possibly accommodate.

"We’re proud of the fact that we’re able to rehome the vast majority of the animals that come to the centre and have rehomed over 400 animals this year, but it’s not easy.

"We work extremely hard to rehabilitate the animals in our care, but many of them will need very specific homes in the future, as you can imagine finding these homes is often a long and difficult process."

One of the dogs which needs re-homing is lurcher, Rex. Peter said: "Rex has been at the home for around 12 months now. He is a very energetic dog and will require an owner which has patience and time, he also does not get on very well with other dogs."

Bandit, another lurcher, also needs a new permanent home. Peter said: "His size and young age make him suitable for families with older children. He will also need some training but he would make the perfect dog for an older family."

Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Stella, was mistreated by her previous owners. Peter said: "Stella is quite a nervous dog and gets scared by loud noises.

"The best thing that can happen for dogs like Stella is to find them a loving home as soon as possible."

It is not only dogs and cats that they take care of at York RSPCA Animal Home, they also home a number of small animals.

Peter said: "Most people don’t think they can adopt small animals from rescue centres, so tend to just go to a local pet store and pick one up.

"We get a lot of small animals brought in by owners who can no longer look after them for various reasons."

They currently home a range of smaller animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice, and degus.

You can find out more about each of the animals by visiting their website at: https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk/