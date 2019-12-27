DERELICT land which has previously been targeted by arsonists is being transformed into a multi-million pound luxury residential park.

Family-run York House Leisure (YHL) is redeveloping the 45-acre former mushroom farm site, Gateforth Park at Thorpe Willoughby near Selby.

The Boroughbridge company, which owns and manages five holiday and residential parks across North Yorkshire, is on track to launch the first phase of homes in the spring 2020.

The development looks set to help fill a gap in the housing market, offering easy-to-maintain homes for people aged over 50. It is hoped this will free up homes in nearby towns and cities for younger buyers.

Situated next to Selby Golf Club, Gateforth Park will have 168 homes, two private fishing lakes, a shop, community centre, village green, woodland and dog walking area.

Firefighters have been called out several times over the years to the site, which consisted of a number of former mushroom growing sheds and office blocks, and was widely regarded as an eyesore.

With work to clear the site progressing well, YHL is on target to welcome the first home on site in February, with seven more to follow in February and March. They will be manufactured by Northamptonshire-based Prestige Homeseeker Park & Leisure Homes.

YHL director Phil Brierley said: “We are delighted to be developing this brand new residential park with Prestige as they build great quality homes and have lots of experience in the industry.

“From now on, progress on site will be quick and we’ll be ready to welcome visitors within a few months to view the park and the homes. We’re inviting people to register their interest with us now and find out more about what promises to be a very special residential park in a great location.”

Gateforth Park will expand YHL’s portfolio of retirement and holiday parks to six sites across North Yorkshire. In recent years the company has made significant investment in its parks, winning accolades along the way, including from the English Tourist Board.