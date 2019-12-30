WE'RE about to enter a brave new decade (and yes, we know the purists will say that the new decade doesn't start until 2021 - but for the rest of us it starts on Wednesday).

Just what that decade holds for a nation bent on asserting its political independence from the rest of Europe, only time will tell.

What we do know is how Britain fared in the 1970s, the decade that began 50 years ago.

The Seventies was a decade of strikes, turmoil and discontent, that ended with a resurgent Conservative government in power. Sound familiar...

It was also the decade of (late) flower power, flared trousers, mullets, punk and much more.

We've dug out a few photos showing York in the first year of that decade: 1970, the year that began half a century ago on Wednesday. They provide a snapshot of what was going on in the city at the time. Some readers may well remember some of the events or scenes pictured...

Enjoy - and may you all have a great 2020...

Stephen Lewis

1. July 1970: Rowntree workers (yes, Rowntree workers) leave a union meeting held in the Joseph Rowntree Theatre. The company had actually merged with John Mackintosh and Co in 1969, to become Rowntree Mackintosh, and in the 1970s and 1980s it was one of a number of York industrial employers to be affected by the turmoil and unrest of the times. Other local firms to be hit by strikes included Terry's, Adams Hydraulics and Armstrong Patents.

2. July 6, 1970: Rowntree Mackintosh staff leaving the Rowntree Theatre after a meeting at which 460 maintenance men at the York factory accepted an offer of an immediate pay rise of £2 a week, with a further £1 in August

3. York City manager Tom Johnston taking pictures of his team in July 1970. The team had finished 13th in the old Division 4 in 1969/70, but judging by this photo there was clearly an air of optimism around that summer of 1970. It was to prove justified: City finished 4th in 1970/71 and won promotion to Division 3. Pail Aimson top scored, with an impressive 31 goals...

4: June 3 1970: Pupils stand beside Fulford County Secondary School's new swimming pool, which was provided by the Parents' Association

5: The demolition of York's St George's Hall in Castlegate is well under way in this photo which dates from June 19, 1970. The auditorium of the hall, which closed as a cinema in 1965, was pulled down. The facade and interiors of Fairfax House were saved, however, and restored to their 1732 splendour. Today the building is the headquarters of the York Civic Trust and is run as a museum of Georgian life

6: Spurriergate in 1970, before the street was pedestrianised. look closely and you can see in the distance that Coney Street appears to be blocked by a wall of large cement bags. Does anyone know what was going on?

7: Workmen and machines begin to beautify York's Bar Walls near Kings Manor, October 27, 1970