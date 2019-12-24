A RACEGOER urinated in public view next to temporary toilets set up near York Racecourse, the city’s magistrates heard.

Police spotted David Meegan’s actions at 5.15pm on Saturday August 24, the last day of this year’s Ebor Meeting at Knavesmire, the court was told.

Victoria Waudby, prosecuting, said: “There were families present and he did it in full view of the public with no attempt to disguise his actions.

“He was stood next to temporary toilets at the time. He chose not to queue and wait.”

Meegan, 60, of Elmwood Drive, Keighley, did not attend court, but pleaded guilty by letter to urinating in public.

He wrote to the court: “I had gone to the toilet in the racecourse. I just needed to go shortly afterwards and both cabins were full.”

He said he regretted his action.

“I just want to move on and have a good Christmas with my family,” he wrote.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £433. including a £110 fine, plus a £32 statutory surcharge, plus £291 prosecution costs.

He was prosecuted by City of York Council.

Mrs Waudby said Meegan urinated in public in Albemarle Road.